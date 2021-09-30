CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three tools for older workers trying to land a new job

By Erica Greenway
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
While the pandemic cost a lot of people their jobs, it's hit older workers especially hard.

According to AARP, it takes people 50 and older twice as long to find a new job compared to younger workers.

Half of those 55 and older who are unemployed are considered long-term unemployed.

"That means they've been out of the workforce for at least six months, so that's a long time to not have an income coming in," said Susan Weinstock, AARP’s VP of Financial Resilience.

Weinstock says one of the problems is age discrimination.

A survey in May found workers are seeing and dealing with it more than ever before.

AARP has recently launched several tools to help workers becoming more marketable, including free online courses to learn new skills .

"If you're a warehouse worker, or a restaurant worker, or retail worker, and you want to get into office work, you're going to need to know the Microsoft Office Suite," said Weinstock, "we're offering those courses for free so that you can put on your resume - trained in Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, very important."

There are also free courses available focusing on remote work and building your personal creativity.

At 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 30 there will also be an online career expo with webinars about the current job market, what employers are looking for, and the opportunity to talk to career coaches.

Once workers are ready to start looking for jobs, AARP's job board allows workers to search for opportunities, including companies that have pledged to hire people who are fifty or older.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

