Election to recall Sawant set for early December

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
SEATTLE — The effort to recall Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will go to voters this winter.

On Wednesday, King County Elections said it accepted more than 11,000 signatures from the recall campaign. On Thursday afternoon, elections officials tweeted, “The petition to recall Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant has enough valid signatures to send the issue to the ballot.”

Officials set the election date for Dec. 7 and said ballots would go out to District 3 voters on Nov. 17.

Those supporting Sawant have accused the recall campaign of voter suppression by waiting to submit signatures, missing the Nov. 2 ballot which includes other races.

Sawant said fewer people vote in special elections, and her side would have a better chance of defeating the recall campaign if the actual vote was on the November ballot.

“They want to win a special election because they don’t want ordinary working people to vote. They know Black people, working-class people, young people typically vote in dramatically lower numbers in special elections,” Sawant said in part during a summer rally she held.

The recall petition accuses Sawant of using city resources to promote a “Tax Amazon” ballot initiative and letting demonstrators into City Hall during racial justice protests last year when the building was closed to the public because of COVID-19.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

john shane
5d ago

YES...C'mon on Seattle, vote her out! Jay Inlsee should be next.

