Lakeview Pharmacy Under New Ownership

RACINE – One of the city’s last independent pharmacies, Lakeview Pharmacy, 518 Monument

Square, is under new ownership.

Megan Haapnen, Lakeview’s lead pharmacist in charge, has purchased the business from Pete

Ciarmita. Ciarmita and his late wife, Lynne, founded the pharmacy in 1974.

Before joining Lakeview Pharmacy 12 years ago, Haapnen earned a Doctor of Pharmacy

degree from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and completed a pharmacy practice

residency at Shawnee-Mission Medical Center in Kansas. During her pharmaceutical career,

she has practiced in a variety of community pharmacy settings and specialized in

anticoagulation therapy management.

“Megan was paramount during a challenging time for my family,” Ciaramita said in a news

release. “I trusted her judgment, and the team confided in her lead, which made it easy to take

the time away to care for my late wife, Lynne. I was able to enjoy spending time with Lynne

while Megan carried out the ever-demanding, day-to-day operations, as well as meet the unique

needs of all our loyal customers. During the uncertainty of today’s pandemic, Megan adapts to

ever-changing healthcare policies and pushes hard to constantly improve the convenience and

quality of care for her patients.”

Haapanen plans to continue offering the same long-standing Lakeview programs, including

their rewards and free antibiotics programs, as well as their Neighborhood Kids Club which

offers free vitamins to children ages 4–12. She eventually plans to expand their product

offerings and has the vision to grow Lakeview’s MedSync program, which provides automatic refill

services and free home delivery each month for recurring prescriptions.

“National pharmacy corporations have expressed interest to purchase Lakeview Pharmacy for a

long time, but my goal has always been to keep Lakeview out of their hands,” said Ciaramita. “I

couldn’t be more proud that I am able to sell the store to Megan. She has been an extraordinary

employee since joining our team twelve years ago, and she has demonstrated exceptional

leadership serving as our managing pharmacist during the past five years.”

