CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton, SC

Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client was set up

wfxrtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON, S.C. (NewsNation Now) — The lawyer for the man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh in a failed insurance fraud scheme says his client is being used as the fall guy. Jarrett Bouchette is representing Curtis Smith. The 61-year-old is being charged with a slew of crimes including assisted suicide and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. The charges stem from Smith allegedly shooting Murdaugh during Labor Day weekend in what investigators say was a ploy to get Murdaugh’s remaining son Buster a $10 million insurance payout.

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Missouri preparing for execution of Ernest Johnson

Last-minute court intervention on Tuesday was the last obstacle to the execution of Ernest Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery nearly 28 years ago. Johnson, 61, was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre,...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampton, SC
Hampton, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Wfxr News
Reuters

Head of U.S. medical research agency to step down by year-end

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Francis Collins, director of U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), said on Tuesday he would step down from his role by the end of the year, after leading the medical research agency for 12 years. Collins, a genetics pioneer, was appointed as the head of NIH...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy