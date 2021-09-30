Lawyer for man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh says his client was set up
HAMPTON, S.C. (NewsNation Now) — The lawyer for the man accused of shooting Alex Murdaugh in a failed insurance fraud scheme says his client is being used as the fall guy. Jarrett Bouchette is representing Curtis Smith. The 61-year-old is being charged with a slew of crimes including assisted suicide and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. The charges stem from Smith allegedly shooting Murdaugh during Labor Day weekend in what investigators say was a ploy to get Murdaugh’s remaining son Buster a $10 million insurance payout.www.wfxrtv.com
