ARLINGTON -- One of the more underrated parts of two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani's game is his speed. But it was on full display in the Angels' 7-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, as he sparked a go-ahead rally in the sixth inning by reaching on an infield single before stealing his 25th base of the season and scoring his 100th run of the year on a single from Jack Mayfield. He later singled in the ninth -- on a ball that had an exit velocity of 109 mph and broke Rangers second baseman Andy Ibáñez's glove -- and swiped his 26th bag.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO