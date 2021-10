NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s another big week for Broadway as the curtain goes up on three more shows. “Six” officially opened Sunday night. The musical is a pop concert about the six wives of King Henry VIII. It resumed previews on Sept. 16, but never got an official opening before Broadway shut down last year. “To Kill A Mockingbird” reopens Tuesday. The play is based on the 1960 novel by Harper Lee about a lawyer who defends a Black man falsely accused of rape. “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” reopens Friday. It tells the story of the famous singer’s life and career through her music. For more opening dates, CLICK HERE.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO