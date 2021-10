LOCKPORT — A Falls man, awaiting trial on a murder charge, is already on his way to state prison for his guilty plea to charges stemming from his arrest in that case. Michael A. Mease, 20, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years behind bars for his plea to charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and resisting arrest during an Oct. 9 encounter with Falls police. Officers and and detectives were attempting to take Mease into custody on a murder charge that accuses him of gunning down a 26-year-old woman as she left a memorial for another homicide victim in September 2020.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO