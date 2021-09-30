CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Honda Integra Launched In China As Sportier-Looking Civic

By Adrian Padeanu
 5 days ago
It was back in August when Acura confirmed the surprising return of the "Integra" moniker, but parent company Honda is actually the first to revive the fabled moniker for a production car. Meet the confusingly named 2022 Honda Integra, a Chinese compact sedan molded after the eleventh-generation Civic. Coming from...

www.motor1.com

Gear Patrol

Honda's Tiny Camper Van Is Absolutely Adorable

The Honda N-Van is a practical and versatile Kei car van. Distinctive features include a load floor with seats that fold completely flat and a passenger side with no B-pillar to allow for easier loading into the cabin. As Motor1 first spotted, Honda did the natural thing with a cool van and converted it into a camper van. The brand will display the tiny N-Van camper at the Feeld Good Festival in Hokkaido in October.
CARS
Carscoops

Chinese-Market 2022 Honda Integra Debuts As A More Stylish Civic Sedan

While we are patiently waiting for the US-spec Acura Integra five-door liftback to debut in 2022, China already has its own Honda Integra four-door sedan. Following recent leaks, the Chinese-spec Integra has been officially unveiled, confirming that it is closely related to the Civic Sedan with redesigned front and rear ends.
CARS
thedrive

China Is Getting a New Integra Before the Rest of Us

No, it’s not the one you’re waiting for, but it *is* an Integra. The new Acura Integra is set to arrive in 2022 as a four-door hatchback, taking design cues from the sharp-looking TLX. Although it won't be a coupe like the old one, it's definitely a welcomed addition to Acura's enthusiast car lineup. Before it arrives on American shores, though, an Integra is hitting the Chinese market. It's not the one we're getting, and you might be glad about that since it's basically a fancied-up Civic.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Honda Integra Arrives In China With Some Wild Colors

The triumphant return of the Type S badge is just the start of Acura's resurgence in America. Back in August, we learned that Acura is reviving the beloved Integra for a new generation. This will be the first time the Integra has been sold in the US since 2006, before it was badged as the RSX. In China, however, Honda has already revealed the new Integra. But before you get too excited, it's a completely different model developed exclusively for that market.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Honda Civic Prices Go Up, But By How Much?

About half a year has passed since Honda launched the 2022 Civic. Making its debut this past April, it came with a base price of $22,695 with destination charge. That price is for the entry-level LX model, while the range-topping Touring started at $28,300. However, the Civic will see a bit of a price increase for the month of October.
BUYING CARS
CNET

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback prices keep things affordable, $25,000 gets you a stick

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is the brand's ace up its sleeve. It remains affordable, and it's meant to cater to buyers looking for something sportier than the sedan. That's double true these days with the Civic Coupe dead and gone (though the Acura Integra is returning, bear in mind). Essentially, Honda needs to nail it, and buyers will have the final say as it officially goes on sale.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Red alert! New Honda Civic Type R coming next year and it looks fire

Honda wasted no time showing off the next pinnacle of the Civic nameplate. Just months after the standard sedan and hatchback debuted and went on sale, here we have the 2023 Civic Type R teased for the first time. Right off the bat, everyone at Roadshow agrees this thing is looking really good.
CARS
hudsonvalley360.com

Honda Looks to Prologue to Launch Brand's EV Future

Honda has announced an initial sales goal of 70,000 units for the brand's first mainstream battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the Prologue SUV, when it goes on sale in 2024. Though pricing is unknown, the 70,000-unit sales target may be overly ambitious and perhaps an over-compensation, considering the brand is somewhat late to the EV party.
CARS
Top Speed

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Is Only A Little Over $1k More Expensive Than The Sedan

After being announced back in June, 2021, the new generation Honda Civic Hatchback is now officially on sale. The model will be offered in four trim levels, two engine specifications, you will be able to choose between two different transmissions Prices will range from $22,900 to $29,400. Just for comparison purposes, prices for the sedan range from $21,700 to $28,300.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Begins Production Of Civic Hatchback In The US

The Honda Civic Hatchback is one of the most popular cars in the world, and over 20 million of these cars have been sold globally over the past five decades. The new Civic Hatchback was finally revealed in June of 2021, and promises to dial up the fun, but more importantly, it will be the first time in this little car's history that it will be produced in America. Honda has invested over $50 million at the Indiana Auto Plant based in Greensburg to start mass production of the all-new 2022 Civic Hatchback. This investment includes a new building designed specifically for laser braze technology, and an increase in the use of structural adhesives for improved body rigidity.
INDIANA STATE
manisteenews.com

Edmunds: 2022 Honda Civic versus 2022 Toyota Corolla

The fully redesigned 2022 Honda Civic, which is now at dealerships, will certainly be of interest for many small-sedan shoppers. After all, the Civic has been one of the most popular cars sold in America for decades. The most noteworthy change is the Civic’s more conventional styling. You might find it boring, or maybe it’ll be a relief from the previous generation’s generous use of angular creases. Underneath the smoother sheet metal is a similar lineup of engines and a smattering of new features.
BUYING CARS
wfft.com

Honda factory in Greensburg adds new Civic model to production line

GREENSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Production has started on a new car model at Honda’s factory in southeastern Indiana. Honda executives, workers and several state officials marked the start of mass production for the 2022 Civic Hatchback at the Greensburg plant during a ceremony this past week. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.
GREENSBURG, IN
Roanoke Times

2022 Sonic Gray Pearl Honda Civic Sport

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 18" Gloss Black Alloy.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

2022 Honda Civic Si Will Reportedly Hit U.S. Dealerships In November

Honda is expected to unveil the new Civic Si any day now with confirmation that U.S. dealerships will start to receive the car in November and December. The guys over at the Civic 11 Forum have received word from dealerships that the first customer-ordered Civic Si models are scheduled to arrive in November. This gives the automaker just a few weeks to unveil the car.
CARS
SlashGear

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback goes on sale with a $23,915 base price

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is a sportier version of the 11th-gen Civic sedan. Executive editor Chris Davies drove the 2022 Civic sedan last June. He praised the new Civic as a “complete car” with eye-catching styling, decent driving manners, and a rewarding turbocharged four-cylinder engine. However, nowhere did he mention the car lacked sportiness. “Honda has really nailed the new Civic’s overall tuning, and you notice it in the corners, too,” Davies said.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Honda Dealer Claims 2022 Civic Si Reveal Is Imminent

The Honda Civic Si will possibly debut soon and deliveries will allegedly begin in November or December, according to a post on the Civic 11 forum citing dealer sources. Motor1.com reached out to Honda for confirmation of this info, and a spokesperson said, "We will have more to share soon regarding on-sale."
CARS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Honda to enter rocket launching business

Honda is getting into the small satellite launch business, the company announced yesterday. “Technologies related to rocket combustion and materials are in the hands of automakers. We will just change the field where the technologies are applied,” said Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe. Honda reckons it’s expertise in ICE engines and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ellsworth American

On the Road Review: Honda Civic Touring

The first glance at this 11th generation of Honda’s top-selling compact car generated instant approval — an impression that only grew during our time together. After what many critics would consider rather lackluster recent offerings, the latest Civic not only looks more mature, more refined, and just all-around better looking, it backs up this design with the necessary driving chops.
CARS
