2022 Honda Integra Launched In China As Sportier-Looking Civic

The Honda Civic Hatchback is one of the most popular cars in the world, and over 20 million of these cars have been sold globally over the past five decades. The new Civic Hatchback was finally revealed in June of 2021, and promises to dial up the fun, but more importantly, it will be the first time in this little car's history that it will be produced in America. Honda has invested over $50 million at the Indiana Auto Plant based in Greensburg to start mass production of the all-new 2022 Civic Hatchback. This investment includes a new building designed specifically for laser braze technology, and an increase in the use of structural adhesives for improved body rigidity.

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO