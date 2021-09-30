CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Love Is In The Air For Park Eun Bin And SF9’s Rowoon In New Poster For “The King’s Affection”

By M. Kang
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePark Eun Bin and SF9’s Rowoon are a doting couple in the newly released poster for “The King’s Affection”!. KBS 2TV’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama is based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name and tells the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies.

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Nam Yoon Su Shares Reasons For Starring In “The King’s Affection,” Thoughts About The Drama, And More

Get ready to see a new side of Nam Yoon Su in MBC’s upcoming drama “The King’s Affection”!. Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, “The King’s Affection” will tell the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies. Park Eun Bin will star in the drama as Lee Hwi, the crown prince with a shocking secret, while SF9‘s Rowoon will star as male lead Jung Ji Woon, who is Lee Hwi’s teacher.
MOVIES
koalasplayground.com

Ro Woon Keeps Seeing Park Eun Bin’s King as a Princess in Second Teaser for KBS Drama The King’s Affection

I can totally see the acting experience gap between leads Ro Woon and Park Eun Bin in the upcoming KBS sageuk romance The King’s Affection, but so far it’s not worrying or disparate enough to make me think they can sell the story and their relationship. The second teaser is out and we see Ro Woon’s royal tutor getting constantly distracted and seeing Park Eun Bin’s “King” as a Princess instead, and a beautiful enchanting Princess at that. He’s so googly-eyed and confused it’s adorable, and I love how she’s barking serious orders for him to pay attention and not realizing he is seeing through her Kingly act.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Park Eun Bin Shares How She Prepared For Her New Role In “The King’s Affection,” The Drama’s Key Point, And More

Get ready to see a new side of Park Eun Bin in KBS 2TV’s new historical drama “The King’s Affection”!. Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, “The King’s Affection” will tell the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies. Park Eun Bin will star in the drama as Lee Hwi, the crown prince with a shocking secret, while SF9‘s Rowoon will star as male lead Jung Ji Woon, who is Lee Hwi’s teacher.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Park Eun Bin Explains Why She “Cast Everything Aside” To Star In Upcoming Historical Drama With SF9’s Rowoon

In a recent interview and pictorial for Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Park Eun Bin dished on her upcoming drama “The King’s Affection”!. Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, “The King’s Affection” is a KBS drama about a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rowoon
allkpop.com

Yoon So Hee is surrounded by four dashing men in the main poster for Playlist Studio's new web drama 'PENG'

On September 23 KST, the main poster for Playlist Studio's upcoming web drama 'PENG' was unveiled. In the poster, Ko Sa Ri (played by Yoon So Hee) is standing at the center surrounded by four men who are celebrating her 30th birthday. The men are Pi Jung Won (played by Choi Won Myung), Ki Sun Jae (played by Joo Woo Jae), Jun Woo Sang (played by Lee Seung Il), and Yeon Ha Rim (played by Kim Hyun Jin). Ko Sa Ri is shown as the chic protagonist of the birthday party.
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Go Eun Is Carried To Emergency Room By Ahn Bo Hyun In The Rain On “Yumi’s Cells”

Kim Go Eun’s and Ahn Bo Hyun’s “love cells” will finally meet on the next episode of “Yumi’s Cells”!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” is a new drama that tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun plays the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun stars as the straightforwardly honest game developer Goo Woong.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Prince#Forbidden Love#Affection#Korean
Soompi

Kim Go Eun And Ahn Bo Hyun Talk About Their Drama “Yumi’s Cells,” What “Cells” They Want, And More

Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun have heartwarming chemistry in their October pictorial for Elle Korea!. During the photo shoot, Kim Go Eun led the set atmosphere with refreshing energy as the two actors showcased their adorable chemistry together. In the interview that followed, Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun talked about their recently premiered drama “Yumi’s Cells.”
WORLD
Soompi

Jung Eun Ji, Lee Sun Bin, And Han Sun Hwa Love Getting Together For Drinks In New Drama Posters

The upcoming drama “Work Later, Drink Now” (also known as “City Girl Drinkers”) released new posters of the main characters!. Based on a webtoon, “Work Later, Drink Now” is about three women whose life beliefs revolve around having a drink after getting off work. Lee Sun Bin plays television scriptwriter Ahn So Hee, Han Sun Hwa plays yoga instructor Han Ji Yeon, and Apink’s Jung Eun Ji plays origami YouTuber Kang Ji Goo. Super Junior‘s Choi Siwon co-stars as Kang Book Goo, a variety show producing director (PD).
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Park Hyung Sik And Han Hyo Joo’s Upcoming Drama Unveils Mysterious Poster

TvN’s upcoming drama “Happiness” (literal translation) has revealed an intriguing new poster!. “Happiness” is an apocalyptic city thriller that takes place in the near future within an apartment that is stratified by social standing. The high-rise apartment housing diverse people becomes sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama will depict the fear, fierce psychological battle, and desperate struggle for survival. “Happiness” will be a realistic horror drama in which the people become suspicious of each other in the enclosed space as their daily lives fall apart and their pre-existing values begin to waver.
ENTERTAINMENT
allkpop.com

SHINee's Minho X Chae Soo Bin in talks to join new Netflix original series 'Fabulous'

SHINee's Minho and actress Chae Soo Bin are currently in talks to join a new Netflix original drama 'Fabulous'. According to King Kong by Starship, Chae Soo Bin recently received an offer for a role in 'Fabulous', and is currently reviewing her offer. It is reported that Chae Soo Bin was offered the main character role of Pyo Ji Eun. On the same day, an official from SM Entertainment stated, "Choi Minho received an offer to play the main character role of Ji Woo Min, and is currently positively reviewing his offer."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soompi

Jung Ho Yeon On Auditioning For “Squid Game,” Support From BLACKPINK’s Jennie And Boyfriend Lee Dong Hwi, And More

Model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon spoke about her ever-rising popularity following “Squid Game”!. Jung Ho Yeon made her acting debut in the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” and immediately grabbed the attention of viewers around the world. On October 1, she sat down for an interview with Herald POP and promised to continue growing as an actress.
MOVIES
Soompi

Watch: Choi Siwon Is Shocked By How Much Lee Sun Bin, Jung Eun Ji, And Han Sun Hwa Can Drink In Teaser For New Drama

TVING has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Work Later, Drink Now”!. Based on a webtoon, “Work Later, Drink Now” is about three women whose life beliefs revolve around having a drink after getting off work. Lee Sun Bin plays television scriptwriter Ahn So Hee, Han Sun Hwa plays yoga instructor Han Ji Yeon, and Apink’s Jung Eun Ji plays origami YouTuber Kang Ji Goo. Super Junior’s Choi Siwon co-stars as Kang Book Goo, a variety show producing director (PD).
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Soo Hyun Jokes That He Could Have Made An Appearance On “Squid Game”

Would you have liked to see Kim Soo Hyun in “Squid Game”? The actor thinks he would have blended in well!. The hit drama “Squid Game” is about a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately $40 million) on the line. 456 money-hungry participants wind up joining the game—only to learn that there is more at stake than just the prize money.
WORLD
Soompi

“Squid Game” Actor Park Hae Soo Talks About The Drama’s Popularity, His Relationship With Lee Jung Jae, And More

“Squid Game” star Park Hae Soo shared his thoughts on the hit drama!. “Squid Game” is a Netflix drama about a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately $40 million) on the line. 456 money-hungry participants wind up joining the game—only to learn that there is more at stake than just the prize money. Park Hae Soo plays Jo Sang Woo, the head of an investment team who is wanted by the police for stealing money from his clients.
WORLD
Soompi

“Squid Game” Star Jung Ho Yeon Overtakes Song Hye Kyo To Become 2nd Most-Followed Korean Actress On Instagram

“Squid Game” star Jung Ho Yeon is now the Korean actress with the second highest number of followers on Instagram!. After catapulting to stardom in the smash hit drama “Squid Game,” the model-turned-actress has seen her Instagram follower count rise thirtyfold, going from just over 400,000 (before the show’s release) to 12.6 million in the span of just two weeks.
WORLD
Soompi

Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Take Their Romance To The City In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho continue to upgrade their romance in “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a tvN romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
WORLD
Soompi

EXO’s Chanyeol, INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo, B.A.P’s Daehyun, And More Are Hard At Work Rehearsing Upcoming Military Musical

Upcoming military musical starring EXO’s Chanyeol, INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo, and B.A.P’s Daehyun has released photos from rehearsals!. The musical “Meissa’s Song” (literal title) takes place in two nations with completely different cultures: the fictional country Kamur, where a civil war has continued for a long time, and Korea, where K-pop auditions are being held. The story follows Raman, who was born in and raised in Kamur, as he comes to Korea to look for the dispatched solider Meissa, who gave him his dreams and hopes of becoming a K-pop star.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy