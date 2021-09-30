Love Is In The Air For Park Eun Bin And SF9’s Rowoon In New Poster For “The King’s Affection”

I can totally see the acting experience gap between leads Ro Woon and Park Eun Bin in the upcoming KBS sageuk romance The King’s Affection, but so far it’s not worrying or disparate enough to make me think they can sell the story and their relationship. The second teaser is out and we see Ro Woon’s royal tutor getting constantly distracted and seeing Park Eun Bin’s “King” as a Princess instead, and a beautiful enchanting Princess at that. He’s so googly-eyed and confused it’s adorable, and I love how she’s barking serious orders for him to pay attention and not realizing he is seeing through her Kingly act.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO