Governor: Antibody treatment good, vaccine better

COEUR d’ALENE — Monoclonal antibody treatments are working, said Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday. But the vaccine is better when it comes to combating COVID-19, he added. “Monoclonal antibody treatments are one more tool in our toolbox to save lives and reduce hospitalizations,” he said during a tour of the state-sponsored monoclonal antibody treatment facility at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. “We are doing what we can to make these life-saving treatments widely available, but Idahoans are urged to choose to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and ensure healthcare access is available to all.”