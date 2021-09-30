CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor: Antibody treatment good, vaccine better

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d’ALENE — Monoclonal antibody treatments are working, said Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday. But the vaccine is better when it comes to combating COVID-19, he added. “Monoclonal antibody treatments are one more tool in our toolbox to save lives and reduce hospitalizations,” he said during a tour of the state-sponsored monoclonal antibody treatment facility at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. “We are doing what we can to make these life-saving treatments widely available, but Idahoans are urged to choose to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and ensure healthcare access is available to all.”

Chris Kirshy
5d ago

Totally ignoring the fact that the jab IS killing people. (CDC, VAERS). How can you recommend something like that? 🤦‍♂️

