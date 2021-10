The defeat was a first of the season for Bucs in the league although they've only won two of five and are already five points behind pacesetters Downs. In what was otherwise a pretty evenly-balanced game, it was Downs’ superior quality in front of goal – Shalulile in particular, who made the difference as the Namibian netted both goals in the 2-0 win.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO