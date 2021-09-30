CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's MLB: Ohtani done on mound in his standout 2-way season for Angels

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShohei Ohtani has thrown his final pitch this season for the Los Angeles Angels, and the two-way All-Star will focus on his at-bats in the final few games. “There’s really nothing left to prove on the mound,” manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday. “He’s exceeded expectations on the mound this year.”

