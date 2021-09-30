Weir High Class of 1946 holds reunion
Nine members of Weir High School’s Class of 1946 held their 75-year class reunion on Sept. 9 at Williams Golf and Country Club. Attending were, seated, from left, Nathanial “Sonny” Marino, Rose DiAngelo Volpi, Lois Falgiani Carpini and Irene Klavas Canella; and standing, Joe Buelich, Eugene Matey, George Garan, Perry Lazich and Betty Moulds Virtue. The class honored the memory of many classmates who have passed away, including Alice McDonough Miser, who had been instrumental in organizing every reunion and keeping detailed records of the Class of 1946.www.heraldstaronline.com
