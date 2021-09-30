Weir High Class of 1946 holds reunion

RICHMOND — The Edison volleyball team battled to a five-set win over Brooke at home on Monday, 25-19, 25-23, 10-25, 20-25, 15-10. The Wildcats, now 3-9, were led by 14 hits and five digs from Gracie Fox, 19 hits, three kills and four digs from Savanna Ankrom, 15 hits, three kills and seven blocks from Olivia Huff, two kills and four blocks from Alexandra Ash and three hits and eight digs from Audrey Scott.

