CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bangor, ME

Cloudy & Cool With Scattered Showers Today

By Todd Simcox
wabi.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level low will be spinning over the state today resulting in a cloudy and cool Thursday with scattered showers possible throughout the day. Temperatures won’t move much from our morning lows with highs only reaching the 50s to near 60° this afternoon. The upper low will move to our northeast tonight. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep us under cloudy skies for the overnight hours along with the chance for a few showers mainly for areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-40s for most spots tonight with a few upper 30s possible across the north.

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Missouri preparing for execution of Ernest Johnson

Last-minute court intervention on Tuesday was the last obstacle to the execution of Ernest Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery nearly 28 years ago. Johnson, 61, was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre,...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Bangor, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England
Reuters

Head of U.S. medical research agency to step down by year-end

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Francis Collins, director of U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), said on Tuesday he would step down from his role by the end of the year, after leading the medical research agency for 12 years. Collins, a genetics pioneer, was appointed as the head of NIH...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy