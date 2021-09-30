Cloudy & Cool With Scattered Showers Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level low will be spinning over the state today resulting in a cloudy and cool Thursday with scattered showers possible throughout the day. Temperatures won’t move much from our morning lows with highs only reaching the 50s to near 60° this afternoon. The upper low will move to our northeast tonight. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep us under cloudy skies for the overnight hours along with the chance for a few showers mainly for areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-40s for most spots tonight with a few upper 30s possible across the north.