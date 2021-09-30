Fairhaven Police Department adds some Blue to its newly formed K-9 division
FAIRHAVEN —The Fairhaven Police Department was busy forming its new K-9 division this summer, filling the department with the equipment and personnel needed. The finishing touch came when Blue, a 7-month-old black Labrador retriever, was assigned as the K-9 for the division. The public had a hand in naming the dog after the police department put out a call on social media. It was a tossup between Blue and Phoenix.www.southcoasttoday.com
