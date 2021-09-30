CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

‘This is a dire public health emergency’

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases are as high as ever. Hospitals are overcrowded with patients and understaffed. Emergency vehicles are waiting hours to drop off patients, delaying their return to help others. Eight schools are having outbreaks of 10 or more cases. And the Kitsap Public Health Board wondered Tuesday what to do.

