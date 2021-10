Paul Arriola scored two first-half goals as D.C. United broke out early during its 4-2 home victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night in Washington. Julian Gressel assisted on Arriola's goal in the seventh minute and Steven Birnbaum's score in the 21st. Arriola's second goal came on 41 minutes and Nigel Robertha added some insurance in the 72nd for United (11-11-4, 37 points), which is vying for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and won for the third time in the last five matches.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO