'Aladdin' Broadway show resumes a day after Covid-19 cases canceled performance

Strutting strong, arms akimbo and ready for a royal rumble, the sextet of cheeky spouses of King Henry VIII take to the stage in triumph — not just over the much-married monarch who did them wrong, but also in celebration of the deferred Broadway bow of the musical “Six,” shut down by the pandemic last year just hours before its scheduled opening night. But these ladies have been waiting for centuries even, ready to give some perspective and personality to their reductive footnote in history, as echoed in the schoolyard chant: “Divorced, beheaded, died; divorced, beheaded, survived.” You can now add...

2 DAYS AGO