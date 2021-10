Andrey Rublev will be up against Diego Schwartzman in the third singles match of the 2021 Laver Cup. Rublev is ranked 5th in the world while Schwartzman is the World No.15. Russian Andrey Rublev has been one of the most consistent player on tour since the last season. He has consistently risen through the ranks and is currently on a carrer high ranking of No.5. After losing in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon, Rublev has had a decent North American swing.

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO