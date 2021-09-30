LETTER: Walker's skills 'could be invaluable' to city

I wish to offer my wholehearted support for Juliet Walker for election to the Newburyport School Committee. Juliet has a strong skill set that could be invaluable to the city in the future. These abilities include her problem solving and organization skills as city planner for Portsmouth, her assistance in helping Newburyport secure over a $2 million grant to improve the streets and sidewalks around the high school as an advocate for the Safe Routes to Schools, and as a volunteer for community activities such as the high school council and board of directors of the YWCA over the past 20 years.