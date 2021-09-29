WLET - Allen Joines - SUNDAY
A recent opinion column in the Journal ("The sale of Crystal Towers would have repercussions throughout Winston-Salem," Sept. 25) misstated my position regarding the potential sale of the Crystal Towers building by the Housing Authority of Winston Salem. My position has always been and continues to be today that I will not concur in the sale of the building until a clear plan has been developed to replace the affordable units that will be lost by the sale.journalnow.com
