CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Hong Kong developer to research how to tackle chronic housing shortage

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTAAQ_0cCbaH0300
Residential apartments are seen under Ma On Shan peak in Hong Kong, China August 29, 2017. Picture taken August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong property developer New World Development (0017.HK) said on Thursday it would launch a research project to tackle a chronic housing shortage and sky-high home prices in one of the world's most expensive property markets.

The news comes as private home prices in the global financial hub hit a record high in July and as the government has stressed its commitment to a long-term pledge to make housing more affordable. read more

As part of the initiative, New World said a committee would study long-standing housing issues, ranging from unaffordable prices, longed waiting times for public housing and a lack of elderly-friendly homes as the population ages.

"Solving Hong Kong's deep-rooted housing issue is fundamental to the city's future growth," Adrian Cheng, chief executive of New World and chairman of the initiative, New World Build for Good, said in a statement.

"We are committed to working creatively with all parties in search of new solutions that will benefit more people."

Making housing more affordable has been a priority for all of Hong Kong's leaders since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, although the prospect of owning a home is a distant dream for many.

This month, Reuters reported that Beijing had given a new mandate to the city's powerful tycoons in a series of meetings this year that they should pour resources and influence into helping solve the destabilising housing shortage. read more

After the report, shares of Hong Kong's four major developers, CK Asset (1113.HK), Henderson Land Development (0012.HK), Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) (0016.HK) and New World Development (0017.HK), dropped, with analysts citing market worries about potential regulation curbing their growth.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam later said that solving the former British colony's housing shortage and increasing land supply would be key priorities for the government. read more

Beijing has partly blamed the conglomerates' "monopolistic behaviour" for the city's housing woes, which it believes played a big role in stirring discontent with the government and fuelling pro-democracy protests in 2019.

(This story was refiled to correct dateline to Hong Kong)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Tsai warns of 'catastrophic consequences' if Taiwan falls

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned of "catastrophic consequences" if the island were to fall to China and vowed to "do whatever it takes" to guard against threats in an article published on Tuesday.  Tsai warned a failure to defend Taiwan would be "catastrophic" for both the island and the wider region in an article she wrote for Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
Reuters

Hong Kong needs to tackle housing, leader Carrie Lam says

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong aims to target its chronic housing problem, the financial hub’s leader, Carrie Lam, said on Wednesday, as property prices in the world’s most expensive city hover near record highs. Her comments came at the start of an annual policy address expected to...
ECONOMY
AFP

Taiwan-China situation 'most grim' in four decades: minister

Taiwan's military relations with Beijing have plunged to their lowest point in four decades, the island's defence minister warned on Wednesday, following a string of record Chinese jet incursions into Taipei's air defence zone.  Last year, a record 380 Chinese military jets made incursions into Taiwan's defence zone.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Public Housing#Beijing#New World Development#Hk#New World Build For Good#British#Chinese#Ck Asset Lrb#Shkp
AFP

Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
ECONOMY
AFP

Property giant China Evergrande suspends Hong Kong market trading

Embattled property giant China Evergrande on Monday suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange without giving a reason. The company's stock price has plunged around 80 percent since the start of the year as it teeters on the brink of collapse while struggling under a mountain of debt. "Trading in the shares of China Evergrande Group will be halted," it said in a statement to the exchange. "Accordingly, all structured products relating to the Company will also be halted from trading at the same time." Shares in its electric vehicle company, which last week scrapped a proposed Shanghai listing, were not suspended, though they fell six percent in early trade.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China tightens political control of internet giants

The ruling Communist Party is tightening political control over China’s internet giants and tapping their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on U.S. and European technology.Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns starting in late 2020 have shaken the industry, which flourished for two decades with little regulation. Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba games and social media operator Tencent and other tech giants.The party says anti-monopoly enforcement will be a priority through 2025. It says competition will help create jobs and raise living standards.President Xi...
INTERNET
AFP

Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy labour union votes to disband

Hong Kong's largest pro-democracy labour coalition voted to disband Sunday, blaming threats to its leadership's safety as China imposes a sweeping clampdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city. The Confederation of Trade Unions (CTU) has long advocated for labour rights and democracy in one of the world's most overworked and income-polarised cities, but like much of Hong Kong's opposition it has been hit hard by a draconian new national security law. Its leadership decided to put the group's future to a vote two weeks ago, amid what chairman Wong Nai-yuen said were mounting "threats on the leadership's personal safety" and former chief organiser Mung Siu-tat's decision to resign and flee the city. The union voted to disband at an emergency general assembly on Sunday afternoon.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
WFMZ-TV Online

Hong Kong Financial Markets

Asian markets are mixed, with Hong Kong's benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande's shares were suspended from trading. The company's filing did not say why, but a Chinese financial news service said another developer planned to acquire Evergrande's property management unit. Wall Street rebounded on Friday, led by companies that would benefit most from a healthier economy. The S&P 500 gained 1.1%. But U.S. markets still had their worst week since the winter. Crude prices fell slightly ahead of a meeting of major oil producers. There was no sign that a spill from a pipeline off the California coast was having an impact on prices.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Hong Kong's New World Development Launches Non-profit That Will Seek Innovative Solutions To City's Housing Issues

New World Development (NWD) has launched a non-profit social housing enterprise that will come up with innovative policies to solve Hong Kong's deep-rooted housing issues. The enterprise, New World Build for Good, will conduct research in multiple directions and lead future pilot programmes as it seeks short to medium-term solutions, as well as long-term strategies, that will allow Hongkongers to own their own flats. It will be chaired by executive vice-chairman Adrian Cheng Chi-kong.
HOMELESS
US News and World Report

Hong Kong Banks Have Limited Exposure to Stressed Chinese Developers - Regulator

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The risks to Hong Kong banks from heavily indebted Chinese property developers are manageable, a top executive at the city's banking regulator said on Tuesday. The debt crisis engulfing China Evergrande Group has begun to dent homebuyer sentiment in China and force developers to cut prices....
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

How Hong Kong Stands Out as a Top Fintech Hub

Hong Kong has taken a leap to develop in the fintech industry over the past decade. Yet, to win the vigorous competition, it is essential to have strong fundamental building blocks. As the Covid-19 pandemic has changed consumer behavior, startups have been pushed to go beyond innovation and digital transformation....
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Hong Kong's Tiananmen Vigil Organiser Disbands

The Hong Kong pro-democracy group that organised three decades of vigils commemorating the victims of Beijing's Tiananmen Square crackdown voted to disband Saturday in the face of China's sweeping clampdown on dissent. The Hong Kong Alliance was one of the most prominent symbols of the city's former political plurality, and...
ADVOCACY
Fast Casual

Impossible Pork to launch in Hong Kong

Impossible Foods has announced the commercial launch of Impossible Pork Made from Plants on Oct. 4 in Hong Kong and in Singapore later this fall, according to a press release. ​​In a blind taste test of more than 200 consumers in Hong Kong, Impossible Pork Made From Plants was preferred 54% to 46% over ground pork from pigs, scoring higher on all attributes tested, including overall liking, appearance liking, flavor liking, texture liking, and purchase intent, according to a report.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
217K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy