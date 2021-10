Whether driven by concerns about climate change or animal welfare, most of us are aware that we need to reduce our meat consumption and tuck into more plant-based foods. What we eat is a highly personal choice and is typically shaped by factors including health, our upbringing, habits, culture and religion. But as the link between global livestock production, climate breakdown and damage to the natural world becomes ever more apparent, scientists and campaigners broadly agree there is a limit to how much meat we should be eating.

HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO