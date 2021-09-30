Twitch launches new verification tools to combat hate raiding
Twitch has released a new suite of verification-based tools in a bid to help combat the growing problem of hate raiding on the streaming network. Following protest action by Twitch streamers earlier this month, Twitch said it was “working hard on improved channel-level ban evasion detection and additional account improvements to help make Twitch a safer place for creators.” This has led to the new tools which are focused on phone and email verification as explained by a Twitch announcement post.www.nme.com
Comments / 0