NYK Line targets net-zero by 2050 for oceangoing biz

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese shipowner's entire roadmap for GHG reduction, which includes non-oceangoing businesses, will be announced separately. Japanese shipping company NYK Line has set a long-term target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for its oceangoing businesses, it said on September 30. The group’s entire roadmap for GHG...

www.naturalgasworld.com

