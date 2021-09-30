NYK Line targets net-zero by 2050 for oceangoing biz

The global LNG trade bills itself as sustainable, but to truly get there, it must deal with the methane shadow. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 6]. As global energy systems seek an achievable path to net zero by 2050, a key component will be weaning Asian economies – primarily India and China – off their still largely coal-based economies, and LNG is widely considered a viable replacement. China, in particular, is a focus for US LNG producers, and a lower-carbon gas trade between the two countries – which together account for more than 40% of the world’s CO2 emissions – would certainly contribute to a lower-carbon future. US LNG exports to China, a 2019 study by the US National Environmental Technology Lab revealed, would generate 21-54% less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than regionally-produced coal. And exports to Europe would produce 20-53% fewer GHG emissions over 100 years than burning European coal in a European power plant. The American Petroleum Institute (API), in a recent study using emissions modelling based on 2020 data, found that LNG exports from the US to China, Germany and India would generate, on average, 50.5% fewer lifecycle GHG emissions than coal-fired power. The methane shadow But those climate b...

