CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Phoebe Bridgers sued for $3.8million by studio owner alleging defamation

By Alex Gallagher
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers is being sued for defamation by record producer and owner of Sound Space studios Chris Nelson, who claims the singer falsely accused him of abusive behaviour in October last year. The Los Angeles producer – who is not credited as having worked professionally with Bridgers – is seeking...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

More than a feeling from Phoebe Bridgers at Leader Bank Pavilion

Near the start of the COVID-19 shutdown, with a brand-new album to promote and the live music industry shuttered, Phoebe Bridgers embarked on the “Phoebe Bridgers’ World, Tour,” which saw her livestreaming from her kitchen, bathroom, and bed. (Punctuation humor.) More than a year later, the singer’s “Reunion Tour” (more jokes) brought her to the Leader Bank Pavilion on Sunday for the first of two nights. Even with a full band at her disposal and all but one ticket sold, the result felt as intimate as if she was still in her own home.
MUSIC
NME

Phoebe Bridgers officially releases cover of Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’

Phoebe Bridgers has officially released her rendition of Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’, after performing it on her current US tour. Bridgers debuted the cover of ‘That Funny Feeling’, which appeared as part of Burnham’s Netflix special Inside, on the first stop of her current US tour in Missouri – her first traditional concert in almost two years.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Phoebe Bridgers – “That Funny Feeling” (Bo Burnham Cover)

Phoebe Bridgers started touring last month and at a lot of her shows she’s been performing a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling,” which appeared in the comedian’s Netflix special Inside. Today, Bridgers has released her “That Funny Feeling” cover on Bandcamp for the latest Bandcamp Friday, with all proceeds from the song going to a wide variety of Texas abortion funds. In a statement, Bridgers had a message for the Texas governor: “This one’s for Greg Abbott.” Listen to Bridgers’ cover of “That Funny Feeling” below.
MUSIC
Vulture

Some Questions About Phoebe Bridgers’s Bo Burnham Cover

Bo Burnham released Inside on Netflix in May, exploded hearts and minds and eyeballs around the nation, then stayed mostly quiet. There was a “Here is the album” here, a cryptic photo of himself there. He still hasn’t seemed to shave. What lingered were questions: What was Inside really about? Was Bo okay? Was it “real”? People got to talking and speculating and Always-Sunny-Pepe-Silvia-memeing. Still, nothing, raising yet another question: What does Burnham think of all this? What does he think about our reaction?
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Noël Wells
NYLON

MUNA On "Silk Chiffon," Playing Live Again & Phoebe Bridgers

There’s still three hours before MUNA’s set to hit the stage, but a healthy line stretching down the street and around the corner has already formed in front of New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Backstage in front of the green room (a door painted with a lopsided star at the end of a short all-brown corridor), the three members of the Los Angeles pop band, Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, and Josette Maskin, pose tiredly for polaroids, wordlessly shifting positions before each shot — Gavin in the middle, then McPherson, and then maybe a shot on the ladder in the corner — like the pros they are at getting their photo taken.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

The Killers Share Animated Video For ‘Runaway Horses’ Ft. Phoebe Bridgers

The Killers have shared an animated video for the Pressure Machine song “Runaway Horses,” which features backing vocals from Phoebe Bridgers. The visuals depict the “small town girl” from the song’s lyrics, shown on the screen of a drive-in movie theater located in front of a mountain range. It later segues into the same girl watching horses race across the screen next to a boy.
NEPHI, UT
The Guardian

Phoebe Bridgers sued for defamation by music producer Chris Nelson

The US songwriter Phoebe Bridgers is being sued for defamation by a producer who claims that she “intentionally used her high-profile public platform on Instagram to publish false and defamatory statements regarding [Chris Nelson] in order to destroy his reputation”. The producer, Chris Nelson, is seeking $3.8m (£2.8m) in damages...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Hate Crime#Sound Space#Nme
GQMagazine

The High-Fashion Evolution of Phoebe Bridgers's Skeleton Suits

Since releasing her sophomore album Punisher in 2020, musician Phoebe Bridgers has made a habit of wearing a set of skeleton-print pajamas that more or less resemble a children’s Halloween costume. She’s worn the uniform—one part Cobra Kai, two parts Donnie Darko—on the Punisher cover art, in three of the four videos from the album cycle (“Garden Song,” “Kyoto,” and “I Know the End”), and during various late-night performances and shows. Bridgers is big on Halloween and loves “corny, creepy stuff, which is why my first record’s [visual theme] is a ghost and the second one is a skeleton,” she told Variety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Phoebe Bridgers Drops Bo Burnham Cover in Support of Texas Abortion Funds

Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover of Bo Burnham’s tune “That Funny Feeling” exclusively via her Bandcamp. Proceeds from the track will benefit Texas Abortion Funds. Buy the song here. The cover, which Bridgers has also been performing live on her current tour, was recorded in Los Angeles with Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, Christian Lee Hutson, Harrison Whitford, Rob Moose, Sebastian Steinberg, Marshall Vore, Nate Walcott, and Maria Taylor. It was produced by Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, and Bridgers. Of the track, the musician said, “This one’s for Greg Abbott.” The Texas Abortion Funds will split the proceeds evenly between several organizations: Texas Equal Access Fund, the Bridge Collective, Clinic Access Support Network, West Fund, Jane’s Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Support Your Sistah at the Afiya Center, the Lilith Fund, Frontera Fund, and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Inc. Bridgers is currently on tour, with several upcoming tour stops, including a night at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. She will perform at Austin City Limits and Shaky Knees Festival this month. She recently performed a moving set at Governors Ball in New York.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Firefly 2021 live (Billie Eilish, The Killers, Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers, more)

The 2021 edition of Firefly Festival begins Thursday, 9/23 (although gates are currently delayed because of severe weather) and if you won't be there in person, you can still catch many of the sets from home via livestream. Mandolin will be broadcasting the festival throughout the weekend, including Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, The Hu, Robert Delong and more on Thursday (9/23); The Killers, Sylvan Esso, Wiz Khalifa, Cage the Elephant, Taking Back Sunday, Band of Horses, Arlo Parks, Flo Milli, Aluna, White Reaper, Duckwrth, Pom Pom Squad, and more on Friday (9/24); Diplo, Roddy Ricch, Caribou, and more on Saturday (9/25); and Lizzo, Machine Gun Kelly, Portugal. The Man, Sofi Tukker, Middle Kids, Claud, and more on Sunday (9/26). See the schedule, and watch, on Mandolin.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Makes Statement After Guilty Verdict, Fans Protest Outside Courthouse

His defense attempted to sway the jury in their favor during closing arguments by comparing R. Kelly to the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mike Pence, but the conclusion of the singer's sex trafficking trial did not end as they'd hoped. On Monday (September 27), Kelly began his week by learning that he was found guilty of over a dozen counts relating to sex crimes, bribery, trafficking, and soon, he will learn his fate at sentencing.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

R. Kelly's Current Reported Net Worth Might Have You Doing a Double Take

Despite writing hundreds of songs for other artists and having a lengthy successful music catalog of his own, disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is allegedly broke. Celebrity Net Worth recently updated Kelly's page which lists assets at a negative $2 million. His net worth, or lack thereof, is a huge trending topic on social media right now.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Nicki Minaj, Husband Gone Hiding After Failing to Bribe Rape Victim with This Whopping Amount? [Report]

After Kenneth Petty failed to register himself as a sex offender, the convicted rapist will possibly receive an order to attend a court hearing against his victim soon. Sources reported that Kenneth faced a civil lawsuit filed against him just in June for sexual assault. Petty's wife and the mother of their child, Nicki Minaj, had done everything to save their reputation and marriage by attempting to settle his case out of court.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy