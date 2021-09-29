CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waitsfield, VT

NEK Broadband selects partners to build and operate fiber-optic network

northstarmonthly.com
 9 days ago

A major step toward bringing fast internet to all addresses connected to the electrical grid in the region was accomplished during the NEK Broadband board meeting on Sept. 9. The Communications Union District (CUD), made up of 45 member towns, approved a joint partnership with Mission Broadband, the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative (NRTC), and Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom (WCVT). This strategic partnership will bring high-speed fiber-optic internet service to unserved and underserved addresses (with access to less than 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload internet speeds) in Essex, Caledonia and Orleans counties. The new partners bring extensive experience building and operating rural fiber-optic internet networks that will greatly benefit this large project.

www.northstarmonthly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
CBS News

Senate approves short-term extension of the debt ceiling

The Senate approved the short-term extension of the debt ceiling in a 50-48 vote. The measure now goes to the House, which would have to be brought back next week to vote. The bill raises the debt limit by $480 billion into early December and avoids a default, ending a weekslong standoff between Democrats and Republicans as the clock ticked down toward October 18, when the U.S. was expected to run out of borrowing authority.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Waitsfield, VT
Local
Vermont Business
CBS News

Tesla moving headquarters to Austin from San Francisco Bay Area

Electric automaker Tesla announced Thursday that its headquarters will officially move from Palo Alto, California to Texas, but that the company will continue to have a major presence in the Bay Area, CBS San Francisco reports. "I am excited to announce that we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,"...
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills 46 at Afghanistan mosque - state news agency

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing 46 people and wounding more than 140, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said. Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nek
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.

Comments / 0

Community Policy