Prep report: SHP win to keep status quo in WCAL boys water polo

 5 days ago
Upsets in WCAL girls volleyball leave three teams tied for first. Sacred Heart Prep, Menlo School and Saint Francis all won Wednesday to maintain their spots at the top of the West Catholic Athletic League boys water polo standings. Will Swart scored four goals, added an assist, and recorded two...

