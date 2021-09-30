CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain's second-quarter debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 122.8%

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s public debt rose to the equivalent of 122.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2021, the Bank of Spain said on Thursday, as a result of the increase in spending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain’s debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of the second quarter was higher than the 110.3% registered at the end of the second quarter of 2020, but below the 125.3% at the end of the fist quarter of 2021, the central bank said. (Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, Editing by Inti Landauro)

