Tino Livramento has acknowledged he needed to leave Chelsea for the good of his career.The 18-year-old right-back has starred for Southampton since his £5million summer switch from the Blues.He played his first competitive game at Stamford Bridge in the Saints’ 3-1 defeat on Saturday, winning the penalty which James Ward-Prowse converted.Livramento is now with England Under-21s ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2023 qualifier in Slovenia and knows leaving his boyhood club was the right move.He said: “I feel like if I stayed there or did other things, then (playing Premier League football) wouldn’t have happened as quick as it has now....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO