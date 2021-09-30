Angel Garza Net Worth, Income, Career, Endorsements, Wife, Parents and more
NameHumberto Garza Salano Age29 OccupationProfessional Wrestler Net Worth$1.5 million Salary$100,00 ResidenceMexixo Marital StatusMarried Last Updated2021. Humberto Garza Salano is a Mexican Professional wrestler and was born on September 23, 1992. He performs under the ring name Angel Garza and is currently signed with WWE. Garza is a third generation wrestler and is the grandson of El Ninja. He is the cousin of fellow WWE superstar Humberto Carrillo.firstsportz.com
