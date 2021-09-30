CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Angel Garza Net Worth, Income, Career, Endorsements, Wife, Parents and more

By Ishaan Rathi
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNameHumberto Garza Salano Age29 OccupationProfessional Wrestler Net Worth$1.5 million Salary$100,00 ResidenceMexixo Marital StatusMarried Last Updated2021. Humberto Garza Salano is a Mexican Professional wrestler and was born on September 23, 1992. He performs under the ring name Angel Garza and is currently signed with WWE. Garza is a third generation wrestler and is the grandson of El Ninja. He is the cousin of fellow WWE superstar Humberto Carrillo.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

UFC Vegas 39: Mackenzie Dern vs Marina Rodriguez Prediction, Odds and Fight Preview

The main event of UFC Vegas 39’s fight card features the women’s strawweight contest between the number 4th ranked UFC women’s strawweight fighter, Mackenzie Dern facing the number 6th ranked women’s strawweight fighter, Marina Rodriguez. Here is the UFC Vegas 39 Mackenzie Dern vs Marina Rodriguez Prediction, Odds, and Fight Preview.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Humberto Carrillo
Person
Lio Rush
Person
Angel Garza
firstsportz.com

Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov calm altercation with crazy fan!

“The Eagle” Khabib Nurmagomedov is living his life while cherishing his legacy and helping the next batch of Russian MMA athletes flourish. In what many consider him to be the best lightweight ever, “The Eagle” has a perfect record of 29 wins and no losses. Adding to that, he is tied with UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn and UFC legend Frankie Edgar with the most lightweight title defenses i.e. three.
UFC
firstsportz.com

WWE Draft 2021 comes into effect after WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is the next big event on the cards. On the other hand, the Draft 2021 is officially in the cards. Several Champions moved across rosters, some stayed on the same brand, a couple of tag teams were broken and a few new faces were introduced to the main roster. But there is still nearly a month to go before the recently announced WWE Draft comes into effect.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“I’m not lucky, I’m blessed” – Tyson Fury preaches how success doesn’t come easy

Tyson Fury is arguably the greatest heavyweight boxer on the planet. ‘The Gypsy King’ as he is known, is undefeated in 31 fights, with 30 wins and 1 draw. Many have tried and failed, even the dangerous Deontay Wilder couldn’t defeat him in two attempts. However, he will try again this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, during his trilogy fight against Fury.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy