Sky News subtitle blunder shows Keir Starmer talking about when he 'got pink eye'

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Sky News viewers were left baffled after an awkward subtitle blunder during Keir Starmer ’s speech at the Labour Party conference in Brighton .

The Labour leader’s speech on Wednesday (29 September) was aired on the channel, but the wrong subtitles were unfortunately displayed when Starmer said “when I got pinged, I isolated”.

Instead, the text on the screen showed that the politician had said “when I got pink eye”.

Many viewers posted about the gaffe on Twitter. Spiked editor Tom Slater criticised the speech, but added: “I am however enjoying the subtitles on the Sky News YouTube feed.”

During his speech, Starmer thanked party members and loyal Labour voters for “saving this party from obliteration”.

He said: “My job as leader is not just to say thank you to the voters who stayed with us – it is to understand and persuade the voters who rejected us.”

In a pointed message to his critics on the left, who heckled him during his address , Starmer added: “That’s why it has been so important to get our own house in order this week and we have done that...

“So, let’s get totally serious about this – we can win the next general election.”

The Independent

Keir Starmer is making a mistake by attacking private schools

“Labour wants every parent to be able to send their child to a great state school. But improving them to benefit everyone costs money. That’s why we can’t justify continued charitable status for private schools.”. Thus spoke Labour leader Keir Starmer this week at his party’s conference as he reignited...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Live Labour Party conference latest: Keir Starmer is heckled by hard-Left as he distances party from Corbyn era

Sir Keir Starmer's first conference speech as Labour leader was overshadowed by repeated heckling by activists over his refusal to support a £15 hourly minimum wage. Several individuals disrupted his speech, including during an emotional tribute to his mother, although Sir Keir was generally prepared with retorts including questioning whether those on the hard life preferred "shouting slogans or changing lives".
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer announces he will make two weeks work experience compulsory again

Keir Starmer has pledged to make it again compulsory for school pupils to take two weeks work experience. The pledge was the main new policy in Sir Keir's speech to Labour conference, alongside giving all children the option of seeing a careers advisor."I can promise that Labour, as the name tells you will make a priority of getting this country ready for work," he told party delegates in Brighton."That’s why we will focus on practical life skills. We will reinstate two weeks of compulsory work experience and we will guarantee that every young person gets to see a careers...
U.K.
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Keir Starmer isn't listening to his party, claims Diane Abbott, as members set to vote on minimum wage

Sir Keir Starmer has been told to stop listening to "problem" advisers such as Peter Mandelson and start listening to "the grassroots a bit more", a senior Labour MP has said. Diane Abbott, former shadow home secretary, defended Andy McDonald's decision to resign from the shadow cabinet last night, despite it plunging the party into another civil war.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Keir Starmer made a huge mistake in not backing PR

All is well in Labour land, it would seem. The leader has spoken. The next election is there to be won. Just like with Tinker Bell, all you need to do is believe. How else to explain the decision of Keir Starmer to refuse to back proportional representation at his conference? It would open the door at the very least to Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens working together to capitalise on the common ground they share.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Stop the infighting and give Keir Starmer a chance

How depressing it is to see even Guardian readers joining in the denigration of Keir Starmer (Letters, 29 September). What kind of country have we become when seriousness, integrity, diligence and intelligence are seen as negative qualities? Has the vacuous celebrity culture taken over our critical faculties to such an extent?
POLITICS
BBC

Labour conference interview: Keir Starmer with Laura Kuenssberg

The Labour leader is asked about fuel and haulage industry problems, Andy McDonald, Jeremy Corbyn, and the minimum wage. Sir Keir Starmer spoke to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 24 hours ahead of his first leader's address to a Labour Party conference in person. Last year he gave his speech remotely.
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer waters down Labour rulebook overhaul as he abandons electoral college proposal

Sir Keir Starmer has abandoned plans to overhaul Labour’s rulebook by changing the way future leaders are elected in a major retreat just as the party’s annual conference kicks off.The U-turn comes after the Labour leader endured a “car crash” meeting with union chiefs on Friday afternoon during which he failed to drum up support for the reintroduction of the electoral college system.The opposition leader had wanted to rewrite the regulations for his party’s internal elections – a measure critics said was an attempt to “gerrymander” future leadership elections to the disadvantage of the left.A senior source told The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
