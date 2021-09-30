Sky News subtitle blunder shows Keir Starmer talking about when he ‘got pink eye’

Sky News viewers were left baffled after an awkward subtitle blunder during Keir Starmer ’s speech at the Labour Party conference in Brighton .

The Labour leader’s speech on Wednesday (29 September) was aired on the channel, but the wrong subtitles were unfortunately displayed when Starmer said “when I got pinged, I isolated”.

Instead, the text on the screen showed that the politician had said “when I got pink eye”.

Many viewers posted about the gaffe on Twitter. Spiked editor Tom Slater criticised the speech, but added: “I am however enjoying the subtitles on the Sky News YouTube feed.”

During his speech, Starmer thanked party members and loyal Labour voters for “saving this party from obliteration”.

He said: “My job as leader is not just to say thank you to the voters who stayed with us – it is to understand and persuade the voters who rejected us.”

In a pointed message to his critics on the left, who heckled him during his address , Starmer added: “That’s why it has been so important to get our own house in order this week and we have done that...

“So, let’s get totally serious about this – we can win the next general election.”