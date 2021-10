Yesterday, Rolls-Royce told us that it would make a special announcement about its electric future this morning. We've been shown a concept before and even heard from company CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos that the first Rolls EV would be called the Silent Shadow. This appeared to be doubly confirmed by trademark filings discovered last year. This made us think that today's special announcement would be something teasing the platform of the first electric Rolls-Royce, or perhaps a hint at its design and specifications, but everything has been turned on its head as the British luxury automaker has now made an about-turn and revealed that its first EV will actually be called 'Spectre', and it'll arrive sooner than expected.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO