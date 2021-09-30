Simon Calder’s ‘Ask me Anything’: The Independent’s travel expert answers your questions live

Travel rules are about to get streamlined (PA Wire)

As the next big change-up to the UK’s international travel rules fast approaches, holidaymakers are tentatively looking forward to slightly simpler getaways.

With the imminent introduction of a “ROW” (rest of world) list to sit alongside the red list on 4 October, and green and amber to be scrapped, the rules on where we can and can’t go are finally becoming a little easier to understand.

Added to that, travel testing is about to get streamlined too - as long as you’re fully vaccinated.

To find out what all of this change means for your next holiday, join me today, Friday 1 October, at 1pm - when I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions about all the latest rules and restrictions.

