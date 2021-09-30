CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Calder’s ‘Ask me Anything’: The Independent’s travel expert answers your questions live

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYcyV_0cCbWr7L00
Travel rules are about to get streamlined (PA Wire)

As the next big change-up to the UK’s international travel rules fast approaches, holidaymakers are tentatively looking forward to slightly simpler getaways.

With the imminent introduction of a “ROW” (rest of world) list to sit alongside the red list on 4 October, and green and amber to be scrapped, the rules on where we can and can’t go are finally becoming a little easier to understand.

Added to that, travel testing is about to get streamlined too - as long as you’re fully vaccinated.

To find out what all of this change means for your next holiday, join me today, Friday 1 October, at 1pm - when I’ll be on hand to answer your travel questions about all the latest rules and restrictions.

Register to submit your question in the comments box below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 1-2pm on Friday, as I tackle as many questions as I can within an hour.

The Independent

Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many younger people are still awaiting their second dose.According to government data, around 81 per cent of over-16s have received two vaccines, rising to 89 per cent for a single jab.A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome, provided (in most cases) that they can show a negative PCR test result.It’s worth remembering, however, that unvaccinated travellers returning to the UK from amber or red list...
WORLD
The Independent

