Structural Steel and Pre-Cast Phases of MLS Stadium Complete

The construction team has completed the structural steel and pre-cast phases of the St. Louis CITY SC’s state-of-the-art Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium project. The final steel beam of the stadium’s superstructure was put in place last month by the joint venture of Mortenson | Alberici | L. Keeley (MAKjv) with Kwame Building Group as the construction project manager and ownership group representative. This milestone begins to integrate the stadium into the St. Louis skyline and the growing urban landscape in Downtown St. Louis. The concrete floors on all of the decks also have been placed, marking the end of the pre-cast phase.