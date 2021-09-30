Senate meets with UHS to discuss COVID-19 testing, booster shots

We’ve all heard the comments — and probably even made them: “Arts and crafts” along with other taunts meant to deride Notre Dame’s oldest and largest college. We students of the College of Arts and Letters ourselves often indulge in self-deprecating jokes about our seemingly foolish majors that supposedly offer us no job security or serious, respectable career opportunities. You might overhear one A&L student, in good-humored liberal arts solidarity, remark, “My PLS major has given me no marketable skills, but at least I’ve read ‘The Odyssey,’ ‘War and Peace’ and everything Aristotle!” to which another responds, “Hey, try American Studies. How do I even explain to an employer what that is?” We joke among ourselves about our career prospects, but we do notice less humorous scorn and skepticism with which some older generations or even peers in different fields regard our studies. Think about how a typical family gathering plays out. Your brother tells your aunt whom you haven’t seen in two years that he’s studying neuroscience or chemical engineering, to which she expresses her approval and exclaims “Oh wow!” with a glimmer in her eye, while you tell her you’re studying English and Peace Studies and she just says, “Oh,” unimpressed.
