Globus Medical Announces First ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Surgery

BROOMALL, PA — Factor4, LLC announced it has made it even faster and easier for merchants and processors to switch their gift card programs to Factor4. Most of the industry has not yet invested in the technology required or met the demands of the market leaving merchants and processors searching for another gift card solution. Factor4 enables them to convert to their omnichannel gift card solution immediately without any interruption to service, loss of gift card data, or heavy workload.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 18 HOURS AGO