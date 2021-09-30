CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globus Medical Announces First ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Surgery

AUDUBON, PA — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) announced the first surgery performed with the ExcelsiusGPS® Cranial Solutions for robot-assisted navigated Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). Cranial Solutions is the latest evolution of the ExcelsiusGPS® platform, transforming it to a 2-in-1 application system, and is now commercially available in the United States.

