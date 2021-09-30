Globus Medical Announces First ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Surgery

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® today announced the recent acquisition of Big Squid to expand data and analytics teams’ ability to leverage advanced augmented analytics capabilities such as key driver analysis, predictive analytics and what if scenario planning with API deployable AI models for on-demand predictions directly within Qlik. Combining Big Squid with Qlik’s existing augmented analytics capabilities – which already include direct API integrations with 3rd party engines and the integrated intelligent AI assistant Insight Advisor – expands the industry’s most robust augmented analytics capabilities suite for cloud analytics. Acquiring Big Squid also further advances Qlik’s vision of Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.
