Attorney General Nessel joined expungement efforts for veterans
Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel helped welcome attendees to the Veteran Resource Deployment event held in Muskegon on Sept 10. The free expo – hosted by VanDyk Mortgage, JCI Greater Muskegon and the Muskegon County Department of Veterans Affairs – offered wide-ranging resources for veterans and their families. Members of the Department of Attorney General were onsite to provide information regarding the expungement process.legalnews.com
