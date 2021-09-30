CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Legislation represents final piece of clean slate package for non-repeat OWI offenders

 6 days ago

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Sept. 10 signed Senate Bill 400, which strengthens expungement legislation the governor signed last month for a first violation of operating while intoxicated (OWI). The governor also signed Senate Bill 408, which strengthens judicial procedures. “No one should be defined forever by a mistake they...

State
Michigan State
whmi.com

Theis Legislation Would Repeal State Pistol Registry

A local lawmaker is sponsoring legislation that would repeal Michigan’s pistol registry and require law enforcement to destroy all associated records. Senate Bills 646-648 are sponsored by Republican Senators Lana Theis of Brighton Township and Tom Barrett of Charlotte and were recently introduced. The bills would eliminate the pistol registry...
tribuneledgernews.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker seeks vote on legislator perk reform package

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania state Sen. Jim Brewster is asking state legislative leaders to hold a vote this month on his package of bills aiming to reforms perks provided to the lawmakers and eliminate per-diem payments. Raises would be considered each decade following the U.S. Census and calculated by...
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Whitmer vetoes 4 election-related bills during NAACP dinner in Detroit

After going virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAACP Detroit's 66th annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner returned to Downtown Detroit on Sunday night. The crowd was much smaller than past years due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, but about a thousand people still came out to hear a list of speakers, and to watch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer veto recent legislation on voting.
DETROIT, MI
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Ed Mcbroom
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Legislative committee considering bill to limit non-compete agreements in Wyoming

RIVERTON — Legislators have voted to delay a bill that, if passed, would void all future non-compete clauses in the Wyoming marketplace. State lawmakers plan to take up the proposed bill at their next meeting, Oct. 28-29. The bill was brought to the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee earlier this month by State Rep. Clark Stith, a Republican from Rock Springs.
Frontiersman

Legislators go back to Juneau, one more try for a fiscal package

State legislators are back in Juneau Monday, Oct. 4, for another try at passing a complex package of fiscal reform bills and constitutional amendments that could lay to rest years of wrangling over the Permanent Fund Dividend, or PFD, among other things. New revenues, meaning taxes, are likely to be...
secondwavemedia.com

Midland County offers a “Clean Slate” to previous offenders

Being able to expunge, or set aside, a criminal conviction can be a life-changing opportunity for past offenders who have turned their lives around. New laws recently put into effect in the State of Michigan are making the process easier and more accessible — and eventually, automatic. Jerry Ladwig, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lakeland Gazette

REPRESENTATIVE SABATINI FILES LEGISLATION FOR THE 2022 SESSION

Representative Anthony Sabatini has filed HB 211 which makes it illegal to perform transgender surgeries on children in the State of Florida. Representative Sabatini stated, “This bill makes it a first-degree misdemeanor for a health care practitioner to surgically or medically change the sex of a minor. No parent should be allowed to sterilize, castrate, or permanently disfigure a child.”
legalnews.com

Tens of thousands of Michiganders to get their licenses back

Starting October 1, Michigan will no longer suspend driver’s licenses for issues unrelated to driving safety, such as certain missed court appointments and unpaid fees, and several traffic misdemeanors will be reclassified as civil infractions, making them ineligible for arrest and jail time. A suite of new laws passed by the Michigan legislature in 2020 take effect today. They enact recommendations of the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration, a bipartisan group of legislators and stakeholders, which found that using license suspension as a punishment for a wide variety of infractions and offenses was ineffective and counterproductive.
MICHIGAN STATE
floridanationalnews.com

Senator Berman and Representative Davis File Legislation to Advance Racial Equity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State Senator Lori Berman (D-Boynton Beach) and State Representative Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville) recently filed SB 388 and HB 221 to make Florida a national exemplar in reconciling with inequities and historical injustices by creating the executive Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The legislation directs the Office,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
NewsChannel 36

PA lawmakers react to recreational marijuana proposal

HARRISBURG, PA. (WENY) - Pennsylvania State Representative Clint Owlett (R-Tioga, Bradford, Potter) reacted to the unveiling of House Bill 2050 which would legalize recreational marijuana. The bill was unveiled on Tuesday by cosponsors Rep. Jake Wheatley (D-Allegheny) and Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny). Owlett represents the 68th district of PA and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Politics
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Governor signs affordable housing package as statewide eviction moratorium slated to end

OAKLAND, Calif. - Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of legislation on Tuesday to expand and streamline affordable housing production, strengthen accountability for local governments and advance equitable housing policies as part of the state’s comprehensive strategy to tackle the housing crisis, his office said. At a news conference, Newsom...

