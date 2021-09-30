Distributed Ledgers: The Next Logical Step

Roman Nguyen from RSquad, one of the developers of the Free TON blockchain ecosystem, talks about how modern blockchains approach the problem of data storage in decentralized systems. FreeTON offers an elegant solution to this problem, he says. The data structure itself has existed since time immemorial and has been used successfully in both centralized and decentralized systems, including blockchains. In FreeTON's different approach is a hash of the public key (can be taken as part of the code of the smart contract) and the address itself, the address of the key is calculated from the same code of initial data.