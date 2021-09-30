Bengals Weekly | Week 4 Vs. The Jacksonville Jaguars

"Let me start by saying we didn't give them much to cheer for in the first half. The crowd was electric, and if we can get that for every home game, it would be such an advantage for us. Our players thrive off of that. It makes it difficult for the opposing team's quarterback, so we need that effort every game. That's the standard for our team. That's the standard for our fans. It was tough sledding there in the first half — not a lot to cheer about — but that was awesome to see. Really, the first time that I've been here ... last year was COVID, and the first year we weren't really good. We're going to give the fans something to cheer about and we need them to have our backs. That was tremendous for this entire team."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO