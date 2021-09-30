Neighbors mourn beloved Lynnwood gas station worker
LYNNWOOD — When people walked into the gas station convenience store off Highway 99 and asked the man behind the counter how he was doing, he always gave the same answer. “Good, good,” TejPal Singh would say with a smile. The man — often called Paul by customers and friends — showed up with that warm attitude seven days a week for the 21 years he worked at the Chevron on Highway 99 and 148th Street SW near Lynnwood.www.heraldnet.com
Comments / 0