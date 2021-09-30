CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Statehouse Republicans thought they had a vaccine mandate solution, until they didn’t: The Wake Up podcast

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Legislation on mandates for the coronavirus vaccine is floundering at the moment. You can listen online here. House Bill 435, which would allow businesses to mandate coronavirus vaccines but also allow broad exemptions, was sent Wednesday back to the Ohio House Rules and Reference Committee as support for the bill collapsed just hours before a vote. The bill is getting opposition from business and medical organizations, Democrats and some Republicans. In some good news, coronavirus case numbers are falling in Ohio, but it’s unclear if it’s a sign the pandemic is ending or just a brief respite. And on Friday, changes will take effect with the U.S. Postal Service that will mean longer delivery times for some first-class mail and periodicals.

State law leaves it up to Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine to recuse himself over a conflict

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Under Ohio law, lawyers or parties in a court case can seek to force the recusal of a judge over what they see as a conflict of interest. But the recusal law doesn’t apply to members of the Ohio Supreme Court. That means there likely is no way for groups behind the high-stakes lawsuits challenging new Ohio state legislative maps to try to block Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine from ruling on maps that were approved in part by his father, Gov. Mike DeWine.
The Cleveland Clinic comes in last in a national ranking of investment in the community: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic is the city’s largest employer. You can listen online here. That’s great, but the Clinic is not great at giving back to Greater Cleveland, according to a new report by the Lown Institute. The study ranks the Clinic worst in the nation for investing in the community where it is located ... although the hospital system argues it makes large and growing charitable contributions. In redistricting news, Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman are refusing to share documents with groups that have sued them over the gerrymandered legislative districts they approved, a break from traditional court rules. And it was a rainy summer in Cleveland ... the wettest in 29 years.
Cleveland City Council allows public comments at meeting for first time in a century

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Meetings of the City Council entered a new era Monday – one that allows residents of Cleveland to stand up and address the public body. Council’s newly adopted procedures for public comment took effect. Ten residents stepped up to the microphone to use their allotted three minutes on topics ranging from how Cleveland should spend aid from the American Rescue Plan Act to rejecting public supported improvements at Progressive Field and, of course, the importance of allowing public comment.
