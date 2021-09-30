Ohio Statehouse Republicans thought they had a vaccine mandate solution, until they didn’t: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Legislation on mandates for the coronavirus vaccine is floundering at the moment. You can listen online here. House Bill 435, which would allow businesses to mandate coronavirus vaccines but also allow broad exemptions, was sent Wednesday back to the Ohio House Rules and Reference Committee as support for the bill collapsed just hours before a vote. The bill is getting opposition from business and medical organizations, Democrats and some Republicans. In some good news, coronavirus case numbers are falling in Ohio, but it’s unclear if it’s a sign the pandemic is ending or just a brief respite. And on Friday, changes will take effect with the U.S. Postal Service that will mean longer delivery times for some first-class mail and periodicals.