PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS ...

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of James Earl Willeford, Jr., Deceased, were issued on 9/27/2021 in Cause Number CC-P202124425 pending in the County Court at Law Number 2 of Johnson County, Texas to Susan Willeford, Independent Executor. The address of record for Susan Willeford is Holmes & Shanklin, 209 S. Buffalo, Cleburne, Texas, 76033. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.