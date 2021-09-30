CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pinpoint Weather: Area of high pressure builds in, keeping us dry through remainder of week

By Kara Thompson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFXR) — An area of high pressure will keep Southwest and Central Virginia on the dry and quiet side as we head into the weekend. While some cloud cover and patchy fog will linger into Thursday morning, more sunshine is on the way as the day continues. Expect mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s and close to the 80-degree mark. More dry air will filter into Southwest Virginia as the area of high pressure moves over our region. This will give us mostly clear skies and calm winds Thursday evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily rain chances for week ahead, downpours possible

(WFXR) — Keep the umbrella on hand! An area of low pressure over the Mississippi Valley will throw some moisture toward Southwest Virginia. Although rain will be hit-or-miss, we’re expecting the chance for scattered showers and isolated storms over the next few days. Skies will generally be mostly cloudy Tuesday...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Gloomy Stretch Into Midweek As Temperatures Cool Down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cluster of storms moved through the region Tuesday morning. The heavy rain prompted a Flash Flood Warning across Philadelphia metro through 5 a.m. Once this area of rain clears the rest of Tuesday promises foggy, cloudy skies and misty, cooler weather. Areas of fog and possibly mist will start our Wednesday and gloomy skies look to stay in place. Thursday should finally feature more sunshine. That fall-like feel humidity-wise however may remain absent until mid-month. We’ll end the week with another chance of spotty showers and warmer temperatures.
brproud.com

Tuesday Morning: Sunny, dry weather settles in for the rest of the week

Today: The cool front we had yesterday has pushed mostly through our region. This will lead to highs in the low-80s, dropping humidity and mostly sunny skies. A stray shower may be possible in the evening but most stay dry. Overnight, lows drop to near 64 degrees. Wednesday-Saturday: The cool...
fox26houston.com

Dry & pleasant weather pattern

The weather will remain dry and pleasant for the rest of the week. Humidity will creep back into the region starting on Saturday. Our next chance for rain will arrive early next week, but it does not look very soggy.
KGUN 9

Dry weather returns for the rest of the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Numerous severe storms fired up north and east of Tucson this afternoon. Just when you thought it was only going to be light to moderate showers and storms in Tucson, one severe storm started up and moved through the east side. Areas with severe storms saw...
