Pinpoint Weather: Area of high pressure builds in, keeping us dry through remainder of week

(WFXR) — An area of high pressure will keep Southwest and Central Virginia on the dry and quiet side as we head into the weekend. While some cloud cover and patchy fog will linger into Thursday morning, more sunshine is on the way as the day continues. Expect mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s and close to the 80-degree mark. More dry air will filter into Southwest Virginia as the area of high pressure moves over our region. This will give us mostly clear skies and calm winds Thursday evening.