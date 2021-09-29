CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The First Signs of Winter and Christmas Were Spotted Wednesday in New Hampshire

By Jadd
Q97.9
Q97.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For some Granite Staters, this will be welcome and exciting news. From the time skiing closes down usually every mid-March or later, depending on the snow totals for the season, all the way until the first impactful snowfall of the following season, avid skiiers, snowboarders, snowshoers, and the like count down the days (and temperatures) until they'll be able to strap on their equipment once again.

wjbq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q97.9

There Are Massive Benefits For Mainers Who Skip Fall Leaf Raking

If you claim to enjoy it, you're a liar. Every now and then, usually in the springtime, I'll come across someone who claims they love doing yard work, like raking leaves. It's funny though, I feel like if you go to that same person's house in the middle of the job, they look like they want to die. Or that they'd just disintegrate and disappear in the wind... Along with the leaves.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

See Fall Foliage & Covered Bridges On This Maine Kayak Tour

If you have been looking for a unique date event with your special someone, this could be perfect for you. One of the Maine Airbnb experiences is a covered bridge tour by kayak. This time of year, you'll not only have a chance to see historic Maine covered bridges, you'll also have a chance to see breathtaking fall foliage.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

This Train Ride Will Have You See The Best of Maine Fall Foliage This Season

These next few weekends will be a prime time to check out the fall foliage of Maine before the colors start fading and the leaves start dropping. Take the ultimate fall foliage tour with the special tour on the Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad event happening for the next few weekends in October. This Saturday, October 9th, you'll be able to take a two-hour train ride starting in Belfast to see the beautiful colors of the Maine fall season.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Brown
Q97.9

Private Island in Casco Bay, Maine Sells For $7 Million to Motivational Speaker

An 86-acre private island In Casco Bay has sold for $7 million to a popular motivational speaker from California. According to Maine Biz, the property was listed for just 48 days before it was bought by motivational speaker Ed Mylett. He got a deal at $7 million with the listed price was $10.5 million. Here's a quick video of one of Mylett's motivational speeches, "You Are Destined For Greatness."
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Portland Man Airlifted from Katahdin After Six Hours of Being Trapped

As someone who grew up with a grandmother and mother who binge watched 60 Minutes, I am definitely an “assume the worst” type of person. Some may even dare to call me a “worry wart” or “hypochondriac”; I’m the annoying one in the friend group that is quick to point out the danger in any and every situation.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Christmas#Mount Washington Weather
Q97.9

Have You Gotten That Sweet Maine Absentee Ballot Yet? Here’s How.

Good, bad, or indifferent, it's that time of year again. I doubt I'm the only one that feels this way, but if there's one thing I generally hate about voting, other than the obvious political bull cookies, it's having to go stand in line to vote. Over the years it's gotten better with all the early voting, etc... But it's something none of us should ever ignore.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

12 Hilarious and Creative Scarecrows that Win Halloween in New Hampshire

When I was growing up, I thought the only version of a scarecrow was the one from the Wizard of Oz. Oh, how wrong I was! Scarecrows can be characters from your favorite movie, your favorite musicians, heck, your scarecrow could even be you! The possibilities are endless. The people of New Hampshire are really bringing it in the scarecrow department this year and I am super impressed. Let's run through some of our favorites:
POLITICS
Q97.9

The ‘Welcome to Maine’ Boys Go Viral With Bass Fishing Video

It's weird, but I always learn something new from these knuckleheads. Troy and Mark were on Sebago Lake fishing. Well, sorta fishing, and definitely drinking. Open water fishing happens from April 1 to September 30. The limit from April 1 to June 20 is 1 fishing bag limit with a minimum of 12 inches. Yes, the boys made jokes about inches. And yes, the fishing season is over - so file this under.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Join Central Maine Ghost Hunters As They Ghost Hunt In Augusta

October is here, and that means spooky days are among us. October brings all the things, apple and pumpkin picking, trick or treating, black cats, skeletons, witches, spider webs, ghosts, trick or treating, and anything downright creepy. Have you ever wanted to visit a haunted house or see if you...
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
Q97.9

Oxford Hills Festival Of Trees & Christmas Parade Return For 2021

Christmas is right around the corner, only a mere few months away. After the pandemic last year, it changed longtime family holiday traditions that have been around for decades. And speaking of decades, as much as it feels like decades, get excited because there are only a few more months until we're able to celebrate with our loved ones. After what seems like one (almost 2) of the craziest years most of us have lived, it's exciting to see communities bring back festive events.
OXFORD, ME
Q97.9

25 of the Best Names For Cannabis Shops in Maine Ranked

Maine has seen a boom of medicinal and recreational marijuana shops all over the state since the state legalized the sale of recreational marijuana. According to a Bangor Daily News Article from 2020, there were 216 vendors at the time, waiting for their license to sell recreational marijuana. Ever since...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy