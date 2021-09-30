CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

‘It can’t be.’ We were shocked. ‘How in the world are we going to raise this army of littles?’: Foster mom shocked by pregnancy, cares for 5 under four, ‘I was made to be a mommy’

By Love What Matters
InspireMore
InspireMore
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I have always wanted to be a mother! I have always loved kids and I saw it as my purpose. In the summer of 2009, I had just graduated high school in Norway (which is where I grew up) and went to Panama to serve with Youth With A Mission for a year. That is where I met Bryan, the love of my life. I just didn’t know it back then. In fact, I recall thinking, ‘Poor woman who has to end up marrying that guy!’ He complained all the time and was super grumpy. He was annoying, to say the least. He still is. But now it usually puts a smile on my face or burst me into laughter.

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

If not for 2-year-old, young mom might have died

The night she turned 37, Barbara Jackson put her 2-year-old daughter Olivia Copeland to bed and walked to the kitchen. She felt a little odd but didn’t think much of it. The next thing Barbara remembers, she was in the hospital. Doctors were telling her she was a rare survivor of cardiac arrest. Doctors also said they didn’t know why it happened, leaving Barbara concerned it would happen again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pregnancy Tests#Hope I#Youth With A Mission#Facebook
InspireMore

‘Marry the man who will take the screaming baby as soon as he gets home from a long day at work and tells you to go grab a latte.’: Woman urges ‘who you marry matters’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Who you marry matters. I’ll say it again for the ladies in the back who are currently in a relationship they just aren’t sure about. ‘But he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WRAL News

You can't 'mom' it all; here's how to get help

Moms spend their time doing lots of things – working, parenting, cleaning, chauffeuring, cooking, grocery shopping, homeworking (yes, I know it’s not a word, but it’s a real thing! The 3rd grade homework load is real, y’all!). None of these things are independently bad or difficult, but they are time consuming. I know that when my time gets crunched, my plate gets full and my mind becomes overwhelmed, it’s time (or, past time?) to ask for help.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

49-Yr-Old Mom Blows Everyone Away With Her Rad Skateboarding Moves.

Dr. Indigo Willing decided to challenge herself with a new hobby, and now she’s inspiring millions online!. After earning her Ph.D. at age 41, Indigo decided to give skateboarding a shot. It’s a hobby many people associate with kids and young adults, but this rad mom’s skills are proof that it’s never too late to try something new.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
Fox News

If Larry Elder wins, he will ban schools teaching that little white boys and girls are oppressors, little black boys and girls are eternal victims

Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
EDUCATION
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy