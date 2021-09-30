‘It can’t be.’ We were shocked. ‘How in the world are we going to raise this army of littles?’: Foster mom shocked by pregnancy, cares for 5 under four, ‘I was made to be a mommy’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I have always wanted to be a mother! I have always loved kids and I saw it as my purpose. In the summer of 2009, I had just graduated high school in Norway (which is where I grew up) and went to Panama to serve with Youth With A Mission for a year. That is where I met Bryan, the love of my life. I just didn’t know it back then. In fact, I recall thinking, ‘Poor woman who has to end up marrying that guy!’ He complained all the time and was super grumpy. He was annoying, to say the least. He still is. But now it usually puts a smile on my face or burst me into laughter.