Afropunk x adidas' Triple Platforum Hi Sneaker Is an Ode to Self-Expression

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfropunk, a platform dedicated to building spaces that empower the Black community, has partnered up with adidas to reimagine the Triple Platforum sneaker. “What has brought Afropunk and adidas together is a set of shared values of wanting to provide a platform for young, black creative voices to express themselves freely through art, fashion and music. Partnering with adidas is a special moment for us,” said Anita Asante, head of global strategic partnerships at Afropunk, in a press release. “Our community continues to move culture forward with ingenuity and resistance, and this year we will celebrate the innovators across our global community of tastemakers who are creating a new world before your eyes.”

