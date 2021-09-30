Cool, Cloudy Start to Thursday

Chilly temperatures are found all over New England this morning. We dropped to the 30s north, 40s and 50s south. A few showers also moved through thanks to a quick moving disturbance spinning around an upper level low to our northeast. The showers are confined more to Cape Cod, Maine, and northern New England as we head into the afternoon. We have very cool temperatures aloft and with daytime heating, pop up showers are in the forecast for everyone, along with at least developing cumulus clouds. A couple thunderstorms are also possible with the instability from the daytime heating. Brief downpours, lightning, and small, soft hailstones (graupel) may fall from any storm. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s.