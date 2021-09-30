CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia may allow access to unregistered COVID-19 vaccines, report says

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russians may soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines not registered in the country from clinics set up in a special economic zone, under a healthcare ministry proposal, Russian Kommersant daily reported on Thursday.

Many Western nations have not registered Russian vaccines such as Sputnik V and require visitors to have other shots that are not available to Russians, a situation that has prompted vaccine tourism.

According to the Kommersant report, the healthcare ministry has proposed allowing clinics set up in the Moscow International Medical Cluster to import vaccines made abroad, such as the Pfizer/BioNTech, or Moderna shots.

It was unclear whether and when the proposed regulations could be enacted.

The ministry had no immediate comment on the matter.

Reuters

Russia reports record 828 daily deaths from COVID-19

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russia reported 828 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours on Friday, above the previous all-time high reported a day earlier amid a spike in new cases. The authorities reported 21,379 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, slightly down from 21,438 cases on Thursday....
WORLD
Reuters

Egypt allows immediate COVID-19 vaccination amid fourth wave

CAIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Egypt is now providing immediate COVID-19 vaccinations at youth centres across the country without prior online registration, a step aimed at encouraging vaccinations and relieving pressure on hospitals and health units amid a fourth wave of infections. Nearly 270 youth centres are now open for...
WORLD
The Independent

Virus deaths in Russia hit record for third time this month

Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record for the third time this month on Tuesday, and new infections once again exceeded 25,000 a day — a surge that comes as vaccination rates in the country remain stagnantly low and the government shuns imposing tough restrictions to stem the spread.Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 25,110 new confirmed cases on Tuesday and 895 new deaths — the country's highest daily death toll in the pandemic. This month, records in fatalities came every other day: the previous record, of 890 deaths, was registered on Sunday, and the one before that, of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Russia says it has fired hypersonic missile from submarine for first time

Russia says it has successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile from a submarine for the first time.The defence ministry said on Monday the weapon was launched from the Severodvinsk submarine and hit a designated mock target in the Barents Sea, off the northwest coast of the country."The testfiring of the Tsirkon missile from a nuclear submarine was deemed successful," the ministry said in a statement.Low-quality video footage released by the ministry showed the missile shooting upwards from a submarine, its glare lighting up the night sky and illuminating the water's surface.The launch marked Tsirkon's first from a submarine.It previously has been...
MILITARY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

New Zealand says it may not get to zero COVID-19 cases again

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand may not get back to having zero coronavirus cases in the community, the director general of health said on Thursday, as the country continues efforts to stamp out the infectious Delta variant of the virus. New Zealand eliminated COVID-19 last year and had been largely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Scientist

Why covid-19 hospitalisations may soar in England despite vaccination

PEOPLE in England who thought the pandemic was all but over had a rude awakening last week. A government scientific advisory committee said that the number of people in England admitted to hospital with the coronavirus could rise to between 2000 and 7000 a day over the next few months. That compares with just under 1000 a day presently, and a little over 4000 at the height of the second wave in January. Given that so many people have now been …
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

